Former Commanders safety Kamren Curl agrees to deal with Rams

Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl agreed to a deal with the Rams on Thursday.

The remaking of the Rams secondary continues.

On Thursday night, the Rams agreed to terms with former Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl, a person with knowledge of the situation. The person requested anonymity because the deal has not been signed.

Curl, 25, is the second free agent defensive back to join the Rams this week. Cornerback Darious Williams, who played for the Rams from 2018 to 2021, returned to the Rams after playing two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Curl joins a safety group that includes Quentin Lake, Russ Yeast and Jason Taylor II. Jordan Fuller, a team captain last season, and John Johnson III are free agents.

Curl, a seventh-round draft pick from Arkansas in 2020, intercepted three passes as a rookie, but he has no interceptions since. Last season, made a career-best 115 tackles.

Curl will be the sixth player signed by the Rams since they finished 10-7 and made the playoffs. The Rams re-signed receiver Demarcus Robinson and offensive lineman Kevin Dotson, and have also signed free agent offensive lineman Jonah Jackson and tight end Colby Parkinson.