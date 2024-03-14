Advertisement
Rams

Former Commanders safety Kamren Curl agrees to deal with Rams

Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl stands on the field during a game.
Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl agreed to a deal with the Rams on Thursday.
(Daniel Kucin Jr. / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
Staff WriterFollow
Share

The remaking of the Rams secondary continues.

On Thursday night, the Rams agreed to terms with former Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl, a person with knowledge of the situation. The person requested anonymity because the deal has not been signed.

Curl, 25, is the second free agent defensive back to join the Rams this week. Cornerback Darious Williams, who played for the Rams from 2018 to 2021, returned to the Rams after playing two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Advertisement
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) blocks against Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner (91) in the playoffs.

Rams

New Ram teamed with ‘The Wizard’ before; Colby Parkinson feels at home at tight end

Jonah Jackson started his NFL career by protecting Matthew Stafford with the Lions and looks forward to the reunion. Colby Parkinson is at home at tight end.

March 14, 2024

Curl joins a safety group that includes Quentin Lake, Russ Yeast and Jason Taylor II. Jordan Fuller, a team captain last season, and John Johnson III are free agents.

Curl, a seventh-round draft pick from Arkansas in 2020, intercepted three passes as a rookie, but he has no interceptions since. Last season, made a career-best 115 tackles.

Curl will be the sixth player signed by the Rams since they finished 10-7 and made the playoffs. The Rams re-signed receiver Demarcus Robinson and offensive lineman Kevin Dotson, and have also signed free agent offensive lineman Jonah Jackson and tight end Colby Parkinson.

More to Read

Rams
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement