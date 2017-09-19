NFL: Browns put receiver Corey Coleman on injured reserve after surgery

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman has been placed on injured reserve after having surgery on his broken right hand.

Coleman broke his hand for the second time in a year on Sunday in a loss at Baltimore. The injury came almost exactly a year to the day from when he broke his hand during practice as a rookie.

The No. 15 overall pick in the 2016 draft can return to practice in six weeks and would be eligible to play in a game after eight weeks. The NFL allows teams to designate two players to return from IR. That designation doesn't have to be made until that player can practice.

The Browns also added receiver Jordan Leslie and defensive lineman Tyrone Holmes to the practice squad.

After missing six games last season, Coleman was determined to become a game-changing playmaker for the Browns, who are 1-17 over the past two seasons.

Panthers put Olsen on injured reserve; will miss at least eight games

Greg Olsen will miss a minimum of eight games after the Panthers placed the three-time Pro Bowl tight end on injured reserve with a broken right foot Tuesday.

The earliest Olsen is eligible to return Nov. 26 when Panthers visit the New York Jets.

Panthers trainer Ryan Vermillion told the team website that Olsen has a “Jones fracture,” meaning he broke the fifth metatarsal in his right foot. Olsen was injured in the second quarter of Carolina's 9-3 win over Buffalo and has surgery Monday.

The injury ends Olsen's streak of 160 consecutive games played. It's the second longest active streak among tight ends behind Dallas' Jason Witten (221).

Carolina replaced Olsen on the 53-man roster with rookie fullback Alex Armah from the practice squad.

Dolphins suspened Timmons indefinitely after going AWOL

Linebacker Lawrence Timmons was suspended indefinitely by the Miami Dolphins after he went AWOL on the eve of the team's season opener.

The Dolphins announced the move in a one-sentence news release Tuesday, a day off for the team.

Timmons' agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said he had no immediate comment on the decision. Timmons wanted to rejoin the team this week, but coach Adam Gase was angered by the disappearance of the 11th-year veteran, which occurred Saturday in Los Angeles the day before Miami's game at the Chargers.

The Dolphins filed a missing person report before making contact with Timmons, who apparently was dealing with a personal matter. He wasn't with the Dolphins at the game and didn't fly back to South Florida on the team plane after Miami's 19-17 win.

Undrafted rookie free agent Chase Allen started in Timmons' place Sunday and made three tackles. Middle linebacker Mike Hull, making his second career start, played every snap and led Miami with 10 tackles.

Timmons signed a $12 million, two-year deal with Miami in March after 10 seasons with Pittsburgh, where he won a Super Bowl ring in 2009 and made the Pro Bowl in 2014.