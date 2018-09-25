NFL: Steelers hold off Buccaneers behind Ben Roethlisberger

Fitzpatrick finished 30 of 50 for 411 yards and three TDs. Roethlisberger was 30 of 38 with one interception, completing nine passes to JuJu Smith-Schuster for 116 yards and six to Brown for 50 yards. His on-field chemistry with Brown appeared fine in the first game since Brown responded to a former team employee on social media by suggesting the club trade him if it wants to find out how productive he can be without Roethlisberger.