Former Rams and Titans coach Jeff Fisher looking to coach again

Former Rams and Tennessee Titans coach Jeff Fisher is in attendance at Sunday’s game between the Rams and Titans at Nissan Stadium, and he said that he is looking to coach again in the NFL.

“I have every intention of getting back to coaching,” said Fisher, 59, adding, “I feel young and charged up and so I want to give it another shot.”

Fisher was fired by the Rams with three games left in the 2016 season. He has tracked the Rams, and their surge to a 10-4 record and top of the NFC West, under first-year coach Sean McVay.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all,” Fisher said. “I’m really excited for all the players I knew. It was built right and they were missing a few pieces, and they did a great job.

“Sean is an outstanding coach. We needed some offensive energy, and that’s what we didn’t have. But we also needed over the last couple years explosive receivers and help for the offensive line. So I’m really happy for them.”

Fisher was in the fifth and final year of a contract that paid him about $7 million a year when he was fired. He received a two-year contract extension before or early in 2016 season.

Fisher, who went 31-42-1 with the Rams, said he had “no hard feelings whatsoever” toward the Rams.

“I have respect for [owner] Stan [Kroenke] and I can look at myself in the mirror knowing I did the best I could. I wasn’t part of the plan so that’s fine.”

Fisher has homes in Nashville, Montana and Southern California.

He said he remains in contact with Rams players and former players such as Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum.

“When it's all said and done, that's the most important thing to coaches is the relationship with your players," he said.

