Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur to interview with Tennessee Titans

Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur will interview with the Tennessee Titans for their head coach position, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday.

LaFleur, 38, will interview on Thursday, said the person, who requested anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the Titans’ search. The Titans fired Mike Mularkey on Monday, two days after a loss to the New England Patriots in an AFC divisional playoff game.

LaFleur, who has not called plays in the NFL, joined first-year Rams coach Sean McVay’s staff after serving as the Atlanta Falcons’ quarterbacks coach for two seasons. The Falcons led the NFL in scoring and played in the Super Bowl during the 2016 season. LaFleur also has coached for the Houston Texans and Washington Redskins.

McVay is the Rams’ play-caller, but LaFleur helped the offense evolve from the NFL’s least-productive unit in 2016 to one that led the league in scoring, averaging 29.9 points a game. The Rams won the NFC West and advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2004, losing to the Falcons in a wild-card game.

LaFleur also was regarded as instrumental in helping Rams quarterback Jared Goff develop into one of the league’s most productive passers. Greg Olson, who served as quarterbacks coach, left the Rams’ staff last week to become the Oakland Raiders’ offensive coordinator.

The Titans’ interest in LaFleur could have several layers. They might genuinely be interested in him as a head coach — or play-calling offensive coordinator — at this time. They might use it as an opportunity to meet him and, perhaps, lay the groundwork for the future. And NFL teams often use interviews with coaching candidates as opportunities to learn how opponents viewed their strengths and weaknesses.

The Rams defeated the Titans 27-13 in Week 16 at Nashville.

gary.klein@latimes.com