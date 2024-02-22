Rams coach Sean McVay hoping to get ‘clarity’ on Stetson Bennett’s status

Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett looks to pass during a preseason game against the Chargers in August. Will Bennett be backing up Matthew Stafford next season?

The Rams were confident that they found star quarterback Matthew Stafford’s backup — and possible successor — when they selected Stetson Bennett in the fourth round of last year’s NFL draft,

It did not play out as planned.

Bennett, who led Georgia to two consecutive national titles, was placed on the nonfootball injury/illness list for an undisclosed issue after the preseason and has not been a part of the team since.

Brett Rypien was released at midseason after proving not to be the answer as Stafford’s backup, and Carson Wentz is a pending unrestricted free agent.

That leaves Stafford, 36, as the only quarterback on the roster.

Advertisement

Whether Bennett will return to the Rams remains an open question.

Coach Sean McVay said Thursday that the Rams would “connect” with Bennett “at the appropriate time” to determine his status.

“And you figure out, ‘All right, where are you at? And is this something we feel like is best for him and our football team to bring him back into this ecosystem?” McVay said during a videoconference with reporters.

“Those will be conversations that we will have. And then I think once we have a better idea of what we’ll do with that, then that will give clarity.”

Bennett’s situation is only one of many that McVay, general manager Les Snead and college and pro scouts will evaluate as they turn their attention to free agency and the draft.

The Rams are coming off a 10-7 season and a playoff appearance. So expectations for next season will be greater than last year, when the Rams pulled back in spending and relied on young, unproven players.

The NFL salary cap has not been set, but it is expected to rise from last year’s $224.8 million, and the Rams are expected to have at least $33 million in cap space.

Advertisement

Rams coach Sean McVay watches players warm up before a game in December 2022. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams also hold the No. 19 pick in the draft. But when asked about the chance to possibly pick in the first round for the first time since he became the coach in 2017, McVay quipped, “Oh, that’s a big if,” perhaps foreshadowing the Rams’ intent to trade back and extend to eight years their streak of not making a first-round pick.

As has been their custom the last few years, McVay and Snead will be absent from next week’s NFL scouting combine. They will remain in Southern California as coaches and scouts continue to evaluate pending free agents and potential trade acquisitions and draft prospects’ video from the combine.

The Rams’ biggest offseason move so far has been McVay’s promotion of Chris Shula to defensive coordinator. Shula worked under former coordinators Wade Phillips, Brandon Staley and Raheem Morris before becoming the first assistant promoted to the job.

“We’ve been close for a long time,” said McVay, whose relationship with Shula dates to their time as teammates at Miami-Ohio. “But he’s always been so steady … He’s got a great vision of what he wants it to look like, he’s got great organizational skills, great ability to be able to collaborate.”

Shula, the grandson of legendary coach Don Shula, is the most recognizable assistant on the staff. John Streicher, game management coordinator, is probably the most obscure. But McVay said the former Tennessee Titans assistant would be an important addition.

Advertisement

“Because of where the landscape of the league is going and because if you’re just being honest, I can improve in that area for our football team,” McVay said.

The Rams began remaking their roster Wednesday when they released veteran center Brian Allen. Coleman Shelton, who displaced the oft-injured Allen as the starter, could void the final year of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent.

“We would really like to get him back,” McVay said of Shelton, adding, “We’re proactively trying to be able to get that taken care of.”

Offensive lineman Joe Noteboom’s contract is another situation the Rams might address.

Noteboom, 28, is due to earn $10 million in salary and carry a cap number of $20 million, according to Overthecap.com. Noteboom has been valuable as a reserve who has started at both tackle spots and also at guard.

Advertisement

But a player once projected to be Andrew Whitworth’s successor at left tackle appears a likely candidate for a restructure to remain with the Rams.

Asked if Noteboom would return, McVay complimented Noteboom for his versatility, toughness and contributions and said the Rams were “working through all those things” as it relates to Noteboom’s situation.