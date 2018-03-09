Snapper Jake McQuaide agrees to three-year extension with Rams

Jake McQuaide, a Pro Bowl snapper for the Rams the last two seasons, on Friday agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension, the team announced.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
McQuaide, 30, would have become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday, the start of the NFL's new league year. He earned about $920,000 in 2017, according to overthecap.com.
McQuaide played in college at Ohio State and signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2011.
He has contributed to the success of four-time Pro Bowl punter Johnny Hekker, and Pro Bowl kicker Greg Zuerlein, who led the NFL in scoring in 2017.
Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @LATimesklein