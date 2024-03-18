How will Rams fill Aaron Donald’s shoes? These prospects are afoot

With Aaron Donald now retired, call it 2024 A.D. for the Rams.

General manager Les Snead, coach Sean McVay and new defensive coordinator Chris Shula must find an effective way to fill the team’s biggest roster hole since McVay was hired in 2017.

The Rams are expected to address the void through the second and third waves of free agency and through the draft.

The Rams have the No. 19 pick and 11 total picks in the April 25-27 draft, which will be held in Detroit.

There will be no replacing Donald, an eight-time All-Pro who amassed 111 sacks, however. Donald was the focal point for every opposing offensive coordinator, a game-wrecker in the truest sense.

A look at players the Rams have left on the roster and others they could pursue: