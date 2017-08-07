Rams receiver Mike Thomas is taken off physically unable to perform list

Rams receiver Mike Thomas, who was nursing a hamstring injury, on Monday was taken off the physically unable to perform list, the team announced.

The Rams also waived receiver Bradley Marquez.

Thomas is suspended for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy. The second-year pro is allowed to practice and participate in preseason games.

Thomas, a sixth-round draft pick from Southern Mississippi, caught just three passes last season but was a special teams standout.

With Tavon Austin sidelined during the offseason while recovering from wrist surgery, Thomas appeared to make strides that put him in position for a more significant role in the offense, particularly as a deep threat.

At the outset of training camp, Rams Coach Sean McVay described Thomas’ suspension and its effect on his plans as “an unfortunate thing” but praised the receiver’s offseason performance.

“He’s a guy that can go down the field and then also contribute in the intermediate game and underneath,” McVay said. “When the ball is in his hands, good things happened this offseason.

“I thought his confidence grew, and this is something that we’ll navigate through together, but when he’s back we’ll be excited to have him.”

Austin and rookie receiver Josh Reynolds have been sidelined the last week because of hamstring issues, so Thomas’ return should enable quarterback Jared Goff to work on longer throws.

Marquez, who played in college at Texas Tech, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He caught 16 passes and played on special teams the last two seasons. He had not practiced recently because of a knee injury.

