Photos: Rams top Raiders 33–13 in season opener

Sep 11, 2018 | 9:10 AM
Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley beats the Oakland Raider defense to the end zone in the first quarter at Oakland Coliseum. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook makes a catch in front of Rams safety John Johnson in the first quarter at the Oakland Coliseum. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley is greeted by teammates Cooper Kupp (18) and Robert Woods (17) after scoring a touchdown during the first half. Ben Margot / Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff scrambles against pressure from the Oakland Raiders defense. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times
Fans look on from the stands during the NFL game between the Oakland Raiders and the Los Angeles Rams at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images
Los Angeles Rams Aaron Donald and Michael Brockers (90) sack Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. A roughing a passer penalty was calledon the play. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods misses the ball as Oakland Raiders defensive back Rashaan Melvin defends during the second half. Ben Margot / Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams Todd Gurley is tackled by Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images
Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson dives but comes up short of intercepting the ball against the Raiders Monday night. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Rams receiver Robert Woods carries the ball against the Raiders in the 2nd quarter at the Oakland Coliseum Monday night. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters runs to the endzone after an interception of Derek Carr in the fourth quarter at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images
Los Angeles RamsHead coach Sean McVay and Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden meet following the Rams win over the Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

