Rams sit starters in 33-7 preseason loss to Ravens

Better safe than injured.
That was the philosophy Rams coach Sean McVay adopted for Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
After two joint practices with the Ravens, McVay rested all but two starters in a 33-7 defeat at M&T Bank Stadium.
Quarterback Jared Goff, running back Todd Gurley and defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh were among those on the sideline in sweats, watching as the Rams managed only a fourth-quarter touchdown on third-string quarterback Brandon Allen’s pass to receiver KhaDarel Hodge.
Offensive guard Jamon Brown and linebacker Samson Ebukam were the only starters who played.
Goff and other starters are expected to play in the second preseason game against the Oakland Raiders at the Coliseum on Aug. 18.
Rams rookie running back John Kelly rushed for 77 yards in 13 carries, including a 40-yard run. Second-year running back Justin Davis rushed for 41 yards in seven carries.
Those were two bright spots for an offense that produced only 171 yards and 11 first downs.
Thursday night offered another opportunity for quarterback Sean Mannion to position himself as a viable back-up, but the fourth-year pro struggled.
He completed his first two passes before tight end Temarrick Hemingway dropped a ball and Mannion was sacked, portending the long night ahead.
Mannion completed only three of 13 passes for 16 yards with an interception. Several passes were deflected at the line of scrimmage and he was sacked twice.
The Rams had only 45 yards and three first downs in the first half.
The Ravens, who played against the Chicago Bears in the Hall of Fame game last week, played their starters early.
Quarterback Joe Flacco led the Ravens to a touchdown on the first possession.
He got a major assist from Rams cornerback Troy Hill, who was called for pass interference on a third-down pass into the end zone. Flacco then connected with running back Patrick Ricard for a short touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner, played the rest of the half.
In his first series, he completed a long pass that set up his nine-yard scramble for a touchdown. The run featured three nifty moves that left would-be tacklers in Jackson’s wake.
The Ravens added three field goals for a 23-0 halftime lead.
Allen’s eight-yard touchdown pass pulled the Rams to within 26-7 with about seven minutes left.
But the Ravens added a final touchdown on Robert Griffin III’s 32-yard strike to receiver Breshad Perriman in the corner of the end zone.