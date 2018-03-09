Rams boost secondary with trade for Aqib Talib and addition of Sam Shields

"You'd love to spend some time this offseason and focus on that defense," Snead said a few days after the Rams had lost to the Atlanta Falcons in a wild-card playoff game at home. "Because I do think with the offense where it's at — and I think it will continue evolving — where special teams and [coordinator John Fassel] has it, if we really, really get that defense to where it definitely, ideally fits Wade's scheme ...