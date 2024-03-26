Former All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White joining revamped Rams secondary

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 24. White is joining the Rams on a new deal.

The makeover of the Rams secondary now includes a one-time All-Pro.

On Tuesday, veteran cornerback Tre’Davious White agreed to terms with the Rams, a person with knowledge of the situation said. The person requested anonymity because the deal has not been signed.

White, 29, played seven seasons for the Buffalo Bills, earning Pro Bowl recognition twice and All-Pro status in 2019.

He joins a secondary that has undergone a major overhaul since the Rams finished 10-7 and made a playoff appearance last season.

The Rams a few weeks ago signed veteran cornerback Darious Williams and safety Kam Curl, adding to a defense under the direction of first-year coordinator Chris Shula. The secondary also includes cornerbacks Cobie Durant, Derion Kendrick and Tre Tomlinson, and safeties Quentin Lake and Russ Yeast.

Safety Jordan Fuller, a team captain in 2023, signed with the Carolina Panthers.

White, a 2017 first-round draft pick from Louisiana State, has 18 interceptions, including a career-best six in 2019. But he has only three interceptions in the last three seasons, which were marred by injuries.

White suffered a major knee injury in 2021 and played in only 11 games. He came back to play in six games and two playoff games in 2022.

Last season, White suffered a torn Achilles in the fourth game.