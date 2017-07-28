Defensive tackle Aaron Donald doesn't report to Rams training camp

During his three NFL seasons, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald became one of the NFL’s most disruptive players, terrorizing opponents with his presence along the line of scrimmage and in their backfields.

One of the main questions going into Saturday’s first training camp practice is whether Donald’s absence will disrupt the Rams’ preparation for their first season under new coach Sean McVay.

Donald, who is seeking a new contract, was not among the veterans who reported to UC Irvine and went through a conditioning test on Friday.

Rams general manager Les Snead and McVay are scheduled to discuss Donald’s situation during a news conference at 5 p.m. Friday.

Todd France, Donald’s agent, did not return phone or email messages Friday.

Under terms of the collective bargaining agreement, the Rams can fine Donald $40,000 a day for an unexcused absence. If he does not report by Aug. 8 — which falls 30 days before the NFL’s first regular-season game — he could lose the opportunity to accrue a year of service toward free agency.

Donald has two years left on his contract and is seeking to become one of the NFL’s highest-paid defensive players. He is scheduled to earn $3.2 million this season. The Rams picked up his fifth-year option, putting him on track to make $6.9 million in 2018. (The Rams also could put the franchise tag on him in each of the following three seasons).

As players checked in, several said they did not know if Donald would be joining them.

“It would be great to see him here,” linebacker Alec Ogletree said. “I don’t know what his situation is as far as whether he’ll show up or not but you definitely like to have everybody here.

“When you do a team sport you want every member and you know he’s a big part of what we do, so it definitely would be great to have him here.”

Defensive tackle Michael Brockers, a sixth-year pro, has played alongside Donald since the Rams chose the three-time Pro Bowl selection in the first round of the 2014 draft.

“I’m not sure if he’ll be here,” Brockers said of Donald. “That’s up to him and the Rams getting the contract situation situated. I’m not really focused on that. I’m going to let that be as it is and just focus on getting for camp and getting it started.”

Veteran linebacker Robert Quinn said teammates support Donald.

“My college coach told me, he said, ‘Make plays, get paid,’ ” Quinn said, adding, “Aaron has a great heart. He loves playing football, first and foremost.

“He’s just going through a tough little situation right now. … The guys have his back and once he finally decides to come out here we’d love to see his face and take it from there.”

