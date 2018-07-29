Rams might have a leg up again with Zuerlein back

Suh, cornerback Sam Shields, linebacker Cory Littleton and tight ends Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee are among the players that have stood out during three practices, McVay said…. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald remains absent because of a contract dispute. McVay said he spoke by phone with Donald, “just yesterday or two days ago. These days I don’t even know what today is…. We’re just checking in, seeing how he’s doing. With regards to some of the specifics, that’s not really what our dialogue entails. Aaron knows how much I love him, we love him as an organization and want him to be here. But, we also respect and understand exactly what’s going on.”… As the NFL and NFL Players’ Assn. continue to work out a policy for the national anthem, McVay said “we don’t anticipate any issues with that.” He said he would address the subject again with his team before the preseason opener at Baltimore on Aug. 9.