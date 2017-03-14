D.A. declines to file charges against Rams' defensive lineman

The Sacramento County district attorney’s office declined to file charges against Rams defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks “pending further investigation,” a district attorney’s spokesperson said Tuesday.

Westbrooks was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence after an incident on March 5. He was released the next day.

Last week, Coach Sean McVay said the Rams were “continuing to gather information” about what he described as “a very serious incident.”

Westbrooks, 26, is a restricted free agent. The Rams placed an original-round tender on him, meaning they would have the opportunity to match any offers he received from other teams.