When it comes time to replace Clay Helton, USC needs to look outside its own bubble to rebuild its downtrodden football program

“USC is still trying to figure out who they are a couple of years into the Clay Helton program,” one NFL team personnel executive told Sam Farmer of The Times under the condition of anonymity. “Basically, when Pete Carroll was there, it was a machine. It was Alabama and USC, just pumping guys out. They knew exactly what they wanted in their players. I go into USC now and look at their defense, they look slow. They don’t look like the same athletes. Even some of the skill-position players.”