Amar'e Stoudemire makes anti-gay remark two days after receiving award for promoting tolerance

Amar’e Stoudemire received an award Sunday for his efforts to promote diversity and tolerance. Just days later, the retired NBA star may not seem like the best choice for the honor.

In a recent interview with Israeli website Walla Sport, Stoudemire was asked how he would deal with an openly gay teammate. He answered:

“I’m going to shower across the street, make sure my change of clothes are around the corner. And I’m going to drive -- take a different route to the gym.”

Asked twice by a reporter if he was joking, the six-time All Star said, “I mean, there’s always a truth within a joke.”

After a 14-year NBA career, Stoudemire retired following the 2015-16 season and now plays for Hapoel Jerusalem in the Israeli Premier League.

On Tuesday, Walla Sport posted a video of several league players’ responses to their question about a hypothetical openly gay teammate, and all the others featured in the clip indicated they wouldn’t have a problem with him (although one unidentified player did add, “as long as he didn’t mess with me.”)

Two days earlier, Stoudemire was given Israel’s Martin Luther King Jr. Award by the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York and the State of Israel to those who “embody the spirit and ideals of Dr. King” and “promote diversity and tolerance,” according to a press release.

The basketball star and his wife run the Amar’e and Alexis Stoudemire Foundation, which supports at-risk youth around the world. He has also hosted multiple basketball youth camps in Israel, including one that aimed to fight terrorism and unite children in the Middle East.

In 2012, Stoudemire was fined $50,000 by the NBA for using an anti-gay slur in a tweet. He apologized in a statement, saying "I am a huge supporter of civil rights for all people."

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii