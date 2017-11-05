Atlantic Coast Conference satisfied with Clemson's laptop explanation

The laptop issue from Saturday's Clemson-North Carolina State game is, well, a non-issue.

Atlantic Coast Conference spokesman Kevin Best said Sunday league officials conferred with Clemson and is “satisfied with their explanation” for why a laptop was on the sideline during the fourth-ranked Tigers' Saturday win at then-No. 20 North Carolina State.

Afterward, Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said he had been shown a photo of the laptop. Doeren said he'd “like that to be investigated” because “I was told it's illegal to have technology on the sideline.”

Clemson spokesman Tim Bourret said it was used by a student working with social media. Coach Dabo Swinney added: “It wasn't anybody from football, I can tell you that.”

NCAA rules prohibit computer use “for any coaching purposes” during games on the sideline.

Samuel out for season

Injured South Carolina receiver Deebo Samuel won't be coming back this fall.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said Samuel sprained his foot while rehabbing his broken leg. Muschamp said any possible return for the junior was finished with this setback.

Samuel remains the Gamecocks leader with six touchdowns despite not playing since breaking a bone in his leg against Kentucky on Sept. 16. Samuel had hoped that he could come back to the team later in the season.

Muschamp said the latest injury made that impossible, “so we'll move forward.”

Samuel was South Carolina's most dynamic player the first three games. He had kickoff return TDs in wins against North Carolina State and Missouri and a 68-yard touchdown on the Gamecocks' first play from scrimmage against Kentucky before getting hurt.