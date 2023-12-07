Bronny James is expected to make his USC debut Sunday

USC’s Bronny James smiles as the Trojans play Eastern Washington at Galen Center on Nov. 29.

Bronny James is expected to make his USC debut on Sunday against Long Beach State, USC coach Andy Enfield said Thursday.

It would be James’ first game since he suffered cardiac arrest during a team practice session in July. He was cleared by doctors to resume practice on Nov. 30. James took part in pregame warmups with his teammates before the Trojans’ loss to Gonzaga on Saturday.

James will see how he feels after practice Friday and be further evaluated by USC’s training staff before a final determination is made on his status for Sunday, Enfield said.

“All indications are he feels great, and he looks good,” Enfield said.

James collapsed on the Galen Center court in July during a summer run of five-on-five, barely a year after another highly touted Trojans prospect, center Vince Iwuchukwu, suffered a similar cardiac incident. James, the son of Lakers star LeBron James, was hospitalized for three days and later diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. He underwent a heart procedure soon after.

LeBron James said he plans to attend Bronny’s first USC game, even if it meant missing a game for the Lakers. The Lakers do not play Sunday.

This is a developing story. The Times will soon have more on James’ anticipated USC debut.