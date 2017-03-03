Golf roundup: Rory McIlroy leads Mexico Championship, Phil Mickelson two shots back

Rory McIlroy holed out from the 14th fairway for eagle on his way to a six-under-par 65 on Friday to build a two-shot lead at the WGC Mexico Championship.

McIlroy got 14 hours of sleep to help overcome a stomach virus and said he was feeling better.

His game looked better than ever in the World Golf Championships event.

In his first tournament in seven weeks because of a rib injury, McIlroy made six birdies and an eagle. He missed a three-foot birdie on the last hole, but still led by two over Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas and Ross Fisher. Thomas had a 66, and Mickelson and Fisher each shot 68.

Mickelson played the final 15 holes with his brother, Tim Mickelson, on his bag because his regular caddie fell ill.

McIlroy was at nine-under 133. Dustin Johnson shot 66 and was three shots behind.

Park moves ahead of Wie at HSBC Women’s Champions event

Inbee Park made a birdie on the last hole Friday to take a one-stroke lead over Michelle Wie and two others after two rounds of the HSBC Women's Champions tournament.

Park lost her place atop the leaderboard when she made a double-bogey on the 12th hole, her only blemish in two rounds at the Sentosa Golf Club. But she regained her composure with birdies on the 14th and 18th holes.

The Olympic gold medalist had a second consecutive five-under 67 to lead the $1.5 million event at 10-under 134.

Wie, who led overnight after a 66, shot a bogey-free 69 to join Hur Mi-Jung (67) and Ariya Jutanugarn (68) in a three-way tie for second.

Suzann Pettersen (67) and Park Sung-Hyun (68) reached the halfway stage at eight under, tied for fifth.

Six others, including No. 1-ranked Lydia Ko, who shot 68 Friday, trail Park by three strokes and are tied for seventh.

Bjork, Jamieson share lead at Tshwane Open

Alexander Bjork kept a share of the lead and was joined at 10 under by Scott Jamieson on Friday after two rounds of the Tshwane Open.

They lead James Morrison by one stroke, with three players a shot further back in a tie for fourth.

Bjork (67) is playing in only his ninth European Tour tournament and is seeking a first victory. The Swede made six birdies at Pretoria Country Club to go into the weekend with a good chance of a maiden title.

Jamieson (65) kick-started his round with four birdies in five holes from Nos. 5-9.

Thomas Aiken had the round of the day, a nine-under 62 with 10 birdies, to move into the tie for fourth.