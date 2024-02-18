Hideki Matsuyama shoots a final-round 62, surging to Genesis Invitational triumph

Hideki Matsuyama hits from the 10th tee during the final round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Sunday.

Hideki Matsuyama made a trio of three consecutive birdies Sunday on his way to a sizzling 62 and that proved more than good enough to win the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

Matsuyama had a chance to tie the course record of 61 set by Ted Tryba in 1999 but rolled his long birdie attempt three feet past the hole on the famed 18th green before calmly sinking his par putt to secure a three-stroke victory.

The 2021 Masters winner from the island of Shikoku in Japan notched his ninth PGA Tour victory and his first since the Sony Open in Hawaii two years ago by posting the lowest final-round score ever at Riviera. He hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation, eight of 14 fairways and needed 23 putts while vaulting to third in the FedExCup standings.

Five players were tied at 14-under with seven holes to play, but Matsuyama finished the strongest, carding three birdies on his last four holes to get to nine-under on the day and -17 for the week. His four-day total of 267 was three off the Riviera record of 264 achieved by Lanny Wadkins in 1985.

After starting his round with three straight birdies and making the turn at 11 under par, Matsuyama reeled off three birdies to start the back nine. Back-to-back pars followed before he hit the shot of the tournament, hitting his approach onto the green and watching it roll to within inches of the cup. He tapped in for birdie and nearly aced his tee shot at the 16th to set up another birdie.

Will Zalatoris and Luke List tied for second at -14 while Canadian Adam Hadwin, San Diego native Xander Schauffele and Long Beach native Patrick Cantlay finished in a three-way tie for fourth, four shots behind the winner. Schauffele had a chance for a share of second, but his birdie putt at 18 lipped out. Moments earlier, Cantlay came up with his best putt of the day to birdie on 18 and reach 13 under. He started the day with a two-shot lead.