Golf roundup: James Hahn does enough to keep Byron Nelson lead

James Hahn knows how close he came to making a couple of more putts down the stretch in the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson. He still did enough to take the lead.

Even with his eagle chance at the 16th and birdie putt at 17 both stopping just inches short, Hahn shot a bogey-free six-under-par 64 on Saturday to finish ahead of several players who had birdie streaks.

“That's golf,” Hahn said.

As for replaying those so-close putts in his mind, or thinking about having the 54-hole lead, the two-time PGA Tour winner had other plans after finishing his round.

“Tell me what my tee time and I'll just show up. You know, prepping for tomorrow I feel like is so hard. Sleeping on the lead, you can overthink it,” he said. “I just like to go home with my wife, our 2-year-old daughter, watch some cartoons. Just kind of keep everything low key, casual.”

With his 12-under 198 total, Hahn was a stroke ahead of Billy Horschel, who birdied his last three holes for a 66 to take second place alone.

Jason Day had his own string of birdies, five in a row midway through his round and then a 60-footer at the 17th, during a 63 that was the best of the day and got him to 10 under. The fourth-ranked player in the world was tied for third with Kokrak, who shot a 72 after setting a Nelson 36-hole record with a five-stroke lead.

“I'm definitely not out of this golf tournament,” Kokrak said. “I'd rather be stalking people than any other way.”

Cameron Tringale and Sergio Garcia also finished with birdies on Nos. 16-18. Tringale was fifth at nine under after a 67, with defending Nelson champion and Masters winner Garcia tied for sixth at eight under after a 64 that also included three straight birdies at Nos. 11-13.

“I wasn't that far off on the front,” Garcia said. “Then finally on the back nine started rolling some putts in, and it all comes down to that. Get a little momentum and confidence.”

Top-ranked Dustin Johnson shot a 71 with five bogeys and four birdies and was seven strokes off the lead, tied for 19th.

Hahn shared the first-round lead after an opening 64, but slipped back with a 70 on Friday before another impressive round for him at TPC Four Seasons that included a 65-foot chip-in birdie at the par-four No. 3 hole. This is Hahn's fourth Nelson, and he has shot 64 or 65 in half of his 14 rounds there.

After missing four consecutive cuts for the first time since his rookie year in 2011, Horschel is in the final group at the Nelson. The last of his three PGA Tour wins was in 2014.

“The last four, six weeks hasn't been ideal for me,” he said. “I've been working hard and keep believing.”

Thompson leads by three shots at Kingsmill Championship

Lexi Thompson remained in position for her first victory since a rules infraction cost her a major title, shooting a two-under 69 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead over In Gee Chun into the final round of the Kingsmill Championship.

Thompson is playing her third event since losing the ANA Inspiration in a playoff after being penalized four strokes for a rules violation that a TV viewer reported.

The long-hitting Florida player had three birdies and a bogey — on the par-three 17th — to reach 14-under 199 on Kingsmill's River Course.

Chun had a 67, making six birdies and two bogeys.

Top-ranked Lydia Ko was five strokes back at 9 under after a 70. Trying to hold off So Yeon Ryu and Ariya Jutanugarn for the No. 1 spot, Ko is winless since July.

Sei Young Kim (66) and 2015 winner Minjee Lee (67) also were at nine under.

Gerina Piller, second entering her third straight round alongside Thompson, had a 74 to drop into a tie for ninth at six under.

Ryu, the ANA winner, was at four under after a 72. Jutanugarn, defending the first of her five tour victories last year, had a 70 to also reach 4 under.

Funk leads by one stroke at Regions Tradition

Fred Funk shot a two-under 70 to hold onto the third-round lead at the Regions Tradition.

The 60-year-old Funk's 14-under 202 maintains a one-stroke edge over Scott Parel in the first of the PGA Tour Champions' five majors. Defending champion Bernhard Langer and Scott McCarron are two shots back. Langer shot a 66, McCarron a 69.

Seeking his first PGA Tour Champions individual title since 2012, Funk was even over the final nine holes.

Parel gained entry after Fred Couples withdrew late last week and had a 70. He opened with three straight birdies, but dropped four strokes from holes 5-7, starting with a double bogey. David Toms (66), two-time winner Tom Lehman (69) and Jeff Sluman (70) are 10 under.