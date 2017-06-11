Golf roundup: Daniel Berger repeats as St. Jude Classic champion

Daniel Berger shot a four-under-par 66 to erase a three-shot deficit and win the St. Jude Classic for a second straight year.

The 24-year-old is the fourth back-to-back winner at St. Jude and the first since David Toms did it in 2003 and ‘04.

Berger played a bogey-free round on Sunday, avoiding trouble on a fast, firm course at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. His 17-foot birdie putt on No. 15 put him ahead for good and he finished at 10-under 270.

South African Charl Schwartzel shot a 66 and South Korean Whee Kim shot a 67 to finish in second, one shot behind Berger.

Amateur Braden Thornberry and Billy Horschel were among five players two shots back.

Stewart Cink, Ben Crane and Rafa Cabrera Bello started Sunday with a one-shot lead on a crowded leaderboard that included 12 players within three shots of the lead.

Jutanugarn takes LPGA Tour win in playoff

Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand won the Manulife LPGA Classic in Cambridge, Canada, with a birdie on the first playoff hole to beat American Lexi Thompson and South Korea's In Gee Chun.

Jutanugarn's drive found the long grass on the side of the par-four No. 18, but she recovered with an approach shot that left her pin-high. She calmly made a 25-footer for the victory.

Jutanugarn finished with a three-under 69 in the final round and was tied with Thompson (72) and Chun (70) at 17-under 271.

Thompson, who started the day with a one-shot lead, led by four shots at the turn but stumbled on the back nine with four bogeys. She three-putted from 35 feet on the 18th and missed a four-footer that could have given her the victory.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff of England (69) was one shot back in fourth place. South Korea's Mi Hyang Lee (68) and Laura Gonzalez Escallon of Belgium (67) were at 14 under.

Jobe wins PGA Tour Champions event

Brandt Jobe won the PGA Tour Champions event in Des Moines, Iowa, by one shot, finishing at 14-under 202 for his first victory in 19 years.

Jobe shot a 69 in the final round to snap a winless drought that had stretched back to 1998, when he took first in a tournament in Japan.

Scott McCarron, who won in Iowa in 2016, was second at 13 under after shooting a final round 66. Kevin Sutherland holed out for an eagle on No. 18 to join McCarron at 203.

Money leader Bernhard Langer finished at 12 under, while Scott Verplank, Tom Lehman and Steve Flesch were another shot back. Marco Dawson and Stephen Ames finished at 207.

Frittelli claims one-stroke win at Lyoness Open

Dylan Frittelli shot a 5-under-par 67 on Sunday to win the Lyoness Open at Atzenbrugg, Austria, for his first European Tour title.

Frittelli, of South Africa, finished 12 under for the event, leading Finland's Mikko Korhonen, England's David Horsey and countryman Jbe Kruger by one stroke.

Grouped with Chile's Felipe Aguilar, the overnight leader, Frittelli birdied six holes and finished with just one bogey when he carded a four on the par-three 14th hole.

Aguilar, who held a two-stroke lead through the first three rounds, hit a three-over 75 and finished 10th.