Golf roundup: Henrik Stenson claims one-stroke lead at Wyndham Championship

Henrik Stenson shot a four-under-par 66 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead in the Wyndham Championship.

The 2013 FedEx Cup champion and 2016 British Open winner was at 16-under 194 at Sedgefield in Greensboro, N.C., with a round left in the PGA Tour's last regular-season event of the season.

Webb Simpson, Kevin Na and Ollie Schniederjans were tied for second. Na shot a 65, Schniederjans had a 66 and Simpson — a North Carolina native who won at Sedgefield in 2011 — had a 68.

Johnson Wagner was 14 under after a 65.

Simpson had sole possession of the lead late in the round, before Stenson caught him during his birdie binge on the back nine.

The Swede pulled even with Simpson with birdies on four of five holes, a run he capped by sticking his second shot on the par-four 17th to within about 10 feet from the hole and converting that putt. He could have ended his round with another one, but pulled his 15-foot birdie putt wide right and settled for par.

Still, his 72-hole score is second-best in tournament play at Sedgefield, surpassed only by Carl Pettersson's 191 in 2008.

McCarron’s 61 earns tie for first at Champions event

Scott McCarron had two eagles in an 11-under 61 on Saturday to join Kevin Sutherland atop the Dick's Sporting Goods Open leaderboard. Sutherland, the first-round leader, had a 67 to match McCarron at 12-under 132 at En-Joie in Endicott, N.Y.

McCarron also had eight birdies and a bogey. He matched his career best set in 1999 in the PGA Tour's Air Canada Championship.

The 52-year-old McCarron has four PGA Tour Champions victories, winning the Allianz Championship in February and the major Senior Players Championship in July. He won three times on the PGA Tour.

Joey Sindelar, from nearby Horseheads, shot his second straight 67 to join Jerry Smith (67) and Corey Pavin (68) at 10 under. Sindelar won the PGA Tour's B.C. Open in 1985 and 1987 at En-Joie.

Ormsby takes the lead at Fiji International

Australian Wade Ormsby had five back-nine birdies Saturday for a six-under 66 and a one-stroke lead after three rounds of the Fiji International.

Ormsby had a three-round total of 10-under 206 on the ocean-side Natadola Bay course south of Nadi.

Australian Jason Norris was one stroke behind after a 70. Norris, one of four golfers tied for the second-round lead, had a late two-stroke lead until a triple-bogey seven on the 16th.

James Marchesani of Australia, who had a 68, was in third place, two strokes behind Ormsby. Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe, who shot 68, was tied for fourth with Australians Peter Wilson (70) and Scott Hend (72), three behind.

Mike Weir shot 69 Saturday to be best among three former U.S. Masters champions. The Canadian was at four under, six strokes behind.

Angel Cabrerra shot 72 and was at three under while hometown favorite Vijay Singh was at even-par after a 73.

The tournament is jointly sanctioned by the Australasian PGA, European and Asian tours.