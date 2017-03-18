NCAA women's tournament: Ruthy Hebard's late shot lifts Oregon past Temple

Ruthy Hebard made a jump shot with 5.5 seconds remaining to lift No. 10 Oregon past No. 7 Temple, 71-70, on Saturday night in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Durham, N.C.

Hebard finished with 23 points and Sabrina Ionescu scored 16 to help the Ducks (21-13) win a game that had three lead changes in the final 30 seconds.

Alliya Butts scored 28 points and Feyonda Fitzgerald had 16 for the Owls (24-8). Fitzgerald put Temple ahead, 70-69, with a basket with 14.3 seconds remaining.

Oregon called a timeout and worked the ball in to Hebard.

Fitzgerald then raced up the court but Hebard got a piece of her layup try at the buzzer.

Duke 94, Hampton 31: Rebecca Greenwell had 26 points and 10 rebounds, and the second-seeded Blue Devils (28-5) cruised at Durham, where they held the 15th-seeded Pirates (20-13) to 18% shooting.

Texas A&M 63, Penn 61: Khaalia Hillsman scored 27 points and the Aggies (22-11) overcame a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter to stun the Quakers (22-8) atPauley Pavilion with the biggest comeback in women's NCAA tournament history.

Quinnipiac 68, Marquette 65: Jennifer Fay scored 20 points for the 12th-seeded Bobcats (28-6), who survived a final-minute rally by the fifth-seeded Golden Eagles (25-8) at Coral Gables, Fla.

Miami 62, Florida Gulf Coast 60: Keyona Hayes had 16 points, including the go-ahead basket with 1.5 seconds left, and the fourth-seeded Hurricanes (24-8) held on at Coral Gables. Taylor Gradinjan’s three-point basket had tied it, 60-60, for the Eagles (26-9).

Stanford 72, New Mexico State 62: Alanna Smith had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Karlie Samuelson made five three-pointers and finished with 17 points, and the second-seeded Cardinal (29-5) survived a an upset bid by the 15th-seeded Aggies (24-7) at Manhattan, Kan.

Kansas State 67, Drake 54: Breanna Lewis had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the No. 7 Wildcats (23-10), who took the lead in the opening minutes and never relinquished it, even though the No. 10 Bulldogs (28-5) never made things easy at Manhattan.

Connecticut 116, Albany 55: Napheesa Collier had 24 points, Gabby Williams had 20 at Storrs, Conn., and the top-seeded Huskies (33-0) won their 108th consecutive games, and 25th in a row in the NCAA tournament. Imani Tate had 19 points the Great Danes (21-12).

Syracuse 85, Iowa State 65: Brittney Sykes scored 28 points to lead the eighth-seeded Orange (22-10) at Storrs. Seanna Johnson finished with 21 points for the ninth-seeded Cyclones (18-13), who shot 38%.

Baylor 119, Texas Southern 30: Kalani Brown scored 21 points for the top-seeded Bears (31-3) at Waco, Texas, in the most lopsided women’s NCAA tournament game ever. Baylor opened with a 22-0 run on the way to routing the Tigers (23-10).

California 55, Louisiana State 52: Asha Thomas scored 18 points and made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:19 left to end a long scoring drought for the Golden Bears (20-13) at Waco, Texas. The Tigers (20-12) had held Cal scoreless for 4 1/2 minutes before the shot.

Louisville 82, Chattanooga 62: Asia Durr had 27 points for the No. 4 Cardinals (28-7), who shot 61% at Louisville, Ky. Lakelyn Bouldin had 16 points for the No. 13 Mocs (21-11).

Tennessee 66, Dayton 57: Diamond DeShields had 24 points and the fifth-seeded Volunteers (20-11) shot 52% in the second half to pull away from the 12th-seeded Flyers (22-10) at Louisville.

Washington 91, Montana 63: Kelsey Plum had 29 points, and Chantel Osahor had 16 points and 19 rebounds for the third-seeded Huskies (28-5) at Seattle. The Bobcats finished 25-7.

Oklahoma 75, Gonzaga 62: Vionise Pierre-Louis had 17 points and nine blocked shots, and the sixth-seeded Sooners (23-9) beat the 11th-seeded Bulldogs (26-7) at Seattle.