Clint Dempsey's hat trick leads U.S. to dominating 6-0 win over Honduras in World Cup qualifier

With its World Cup qualifying campaign in peril, the U.S. national team had no margin for error Friday.

So it didn’t make any, with veteran Clint Dempsey scoring three times and newcomer Christian Pulisic getting a goal and two assists in an inspired 6-0 demolition of Honduras in a wet and chilly Avaya Stadium.

In Friday’s two other CONCACAF qualifiers, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez scored his 46th international goal, matching Jared Borgetti’s national record, in Mexico’s 2-0 victory over Costa Rica, while Trinidad & Tobago surprised Panama, 1-0, on a first-half goal by Minnesota United’s Kevin Molino.

That lifted Mexico over Costa Rica to the top of the six-team table after three games. But the Americans, with their win, gained both ground and momentum after dropping their first two qualifiers last fall.

No country has ever lost the first three matches in the final 10-game qualifying round and made it to the World Cup. Only once has a team earned just a point in its first three games and advanced.

The U.S. made those scenarios moot, turning in a performance as complete as it was dominant. In its last World Cup qualifier, under Jurgen Klinsmann, the U.S. suffered its most one-sided shutout loss in 59 years. In its first qualifier since 2005 under Bruce Arena, it posted one of its most one-side victories.

“We are pleased with the outcome,” Arena said. “We had a good night and our finishing was exceptional. Overall, a great effort. Nothing but praise for my team.”

The Americans were aggressive from the start, getting the rout started in the fifth minute when Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget, playing his first competitive game for the national team less than a mile from where he once played youth soccer, scored.

The sequence started with Geoff Cameron heading forward a Honduran clearance from midfield. Lletget kept the ball alive and it found Pulisic inside the box on the left wing. His shot ricocheted off the leg of Honduran keeper Donis Escober and across the front of the goal to an unmarked Lletget, who had an easy tap-in for the score.

Less than 10 minutes later Lletget was clipped from behind by Ever Alvarado, a foul that earned Alvarado a yellow card and Lletget an early exit. Although he struggled to continue, Lletget eventually dropped to the pitch, clutching at his ankle before being replaced by Alejandro Bedoya.

That wasn’t a good sign for a U.S. team that came into the must-win game hobbled, missing four potential starters to injury and another to suspension. Three players who did start Friday returned from injuries of their own in the last month.

In two cases Friday, the next man up proved to be an old man, with Arena starting Tim Howard, 38, in goal and Dempsey, 34, at forward.

Both made their presence felt.

After Bradley doubled the U.S. advantage in the 27th minute, dribbling through the Honduran defense and surprising Escober with a left-footed shot from about 30 yards, Dempsey made it 3-0 five minutes later, running under a chip from Pulisic at the edge of the box, knocking it down with his right shoulder, then fending off defender Henry Figueroa to drive the ball past Escober as he went to the turf.

It was a goal both stylish and gritty, which also summed up the U.S. effort all night.

But the first half was just a warmup, with Pulisic making it 4-0 seconds into the second half by lining a right-footed shot from the center of the penalty area into the bottom right corner.

Dempsey, who missed the last four World Cup qualifiers while dealing with an irregular heartbeat, made it 5-0 in the 49th minute, again on a shot into the lower right-hand corner off an assist from Pulisic. He completed the scoring five minutes later, bending in a free kick from outside the box.

The hat trick gave him 55 international goals, two shy of Landon Donovan’s U.S. record.

The closest Howard came to being beaten was in the 45th minute, but Erick Andino, under pressure from U.S. defender John Brooks, pushed his shot wide of the net.

