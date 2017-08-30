UCLA fans can support Tropical Storm Harvey relief efforts at season opener Sunday

UCLA announced Wednesday that fans will be able to support Tropical Storm Harvey relief efforts by making a financial gift to the American Red Cross via text message during the Bruins’ season opener against Texas A&M on Sunday at the Rose Bowl.

UCLA will provide two complimentary tickets to its game against Hawaii on Sept. 9 at the Rose Bowl to fans who donate at least $10 to the relief efforts. To receive the free tickets, fans must display their donation receipt at one of three customer service booths on the Rose Bowl concourse before the end of the third quarter Sunday.

Fans will be prompted to text keyword “HARVEY” to 75759 during pregame and in-game announcements and video board reminders. Fans can help before the game by visiting www.redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or texting “HARVEY” to 90999 to make a $10 donation, which will be billed to their cellular provider.

“Our hearts go out to all of those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and beyond,” UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero said in a statement. “It’s easy to feel helpless at a time like this, but when we come together and use the platform of sports for what really matters, our collective power to make a difference is far more impactful than we could have imagined. We appreciate the cooperation and support of the Rose Bowl, the American Red Cross, our fans and the entire UCLA community.”

UCLA has decided to solicit financial donations instead of clothing and food items at the request of the Red Cross because of logistical difficulties associated with getting items to Houston. The money will be used to help the Red Cross provide warm meals and shelter. A similar effort at the Rose Bowl in 2005 raised more than $39,000 for Hurricane Katrina relief.

The Bruins and the Aggies will wear a special helmet decal Sunday featuring the Texas state outline embedded inside a hurricane symbol, with a red heart placed over the Houston area. UCLA’s basketball team tweeted that it had mailed a box of T-shirts to Houston men’s basketball coach Kelvin Sampson to assist with a relief campaign started by Sampson.

