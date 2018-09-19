It's all about winning now, UCLA's Chip Kelly says, not about preparing for the future

One major factor in UCLA’s lagging kickoff return game is a lack of opportunities. They have fielded only two kickoffs, for an average of 18 yards per return. “A lot of times you can say, ‘Hey, we’re going to get a lot of things from a kickoff return,’ but you can’t control that,” Kelly said. “If the kid kicks it three, four, five, six, seven yards deep in the end zone, we’re not going to take those out.” … Kelly said receiver Christian Pabico would not practice this week because of a leg injury suffered against Fresno State, though his availability for the game against Colorado was unclear. … Linebackers Je’Vari Anderson and Elijah Wade were wearing yellow jerseys in practice to denote they were recovering from injuries.