Bennie Boatwright gets one final shot at a special season with USC's basketball team

Boatwright is back for one more go of it at USC, and after logging three years in the program he is in one sense as much of a known commodity as can exist in the one-and-done era. But, factoring in the 30 games he has sat out the last two seasons because of injury, Boatwright remains a tantalizing unknown. The 2018-19 campaign could be his chance to finally answer the question: Just how good could he be if he stays injury-free?