Injuries mount for USC, this time snaring receiver Deontay Burnett

It has been difficult to watch USC’s passing attack through its first four games without wondering where USC might be without receiver Deontay Burnett.

He is 13th nationally, and second in the conference, in yards receiving. He accounts for about a third of USC’s targets, receiving yards and receptions. He accounts for more than half of the team’s passing touchdowns.

His status for Saturday’s game against Washington State is now in a bit of doubt.

Burnett did not practice Monday because of what coach Clay Helton described as a shoulder injury. He spent part of the session wearing an ice pack.

Helton said only that Burnett is “day to day.” Helton has used that term liberally to describe players who returned soon after and those who have missed games. Offensive coordinator Tee Martin indicated that Burnett’s rest might be more precautionary.

USC has been hit hard by injuries since a physical game against Texas. Steven Mitchell Jr., USC’s No. 2 option at receiver, remained out because of a groin injury and USC has “not been able to get him running yet,” Helton said.

Slot receiver Velus Jones Jr. was also out because of an unspecified injury. And outside linebacker Porter Gustin is still not near a return from a biceps tear and a broken big toe.

“We’re a banged-up football team right now,” Helton said.

USC did return several players: nickel back Ajene Harris, defensive tackle Josh Fatu, receiver Joseph Lewis IV and running back Ronald Jones II.

The return of Jones in particular is a significant boost to USC’s offense. Stephen Carr filled in capably against Cal, but there was a dropoff to USC’s secondary option, Vavae Malepeai.

“I felt good moving back around and getting the blood flowing,” Jones said. “I’m ready to go Friday.”

The injuries at receiver left USC in an odd spot on Monday. Burnett has caught 33 passes for 462 yards and five touchdowns. The Trojans have struggled to find a reliable third option and have cycled options including Jalen Greene, Tyler Vaughns and less-used players such as Lewis. Without Burnett or Mitchell, one of them would have to be the primary receiver.

The answer was emphatic: Vaughns quickly became Sam Darnold’s preferred target by a wide margin.

“When you go back and watch the film, he’s getting open,” Helton said. “I started seeing that chemistry with Sam. To be able to pull the trigger in overtime [against Texas] to go to a guy in the back of the end zone, man that’s a lot of trust.”

Quick turnaround

For the second season in a row, USC will play a Saturday road game (at California) followed by a Friday road game (at Washington State).

The Trojans are one of three teams to draw the quick turnaround: Cal plays at Stanford and then at UCLA, and Washington State plays at Oregon then at Cal.

But USC is the only team to do so two years in a row. Last season, USC played Stanford and Utah and lost both games.

Helton declined to say whether the conference should avoid such setups.

“We’re really controlled by TV,” Helton said. “We’re a TV market business and an entertainment business. So you only worry about the things that you can control.”

Leach lambasts neophytes

Washington State coach Mike Leach was asked by local reporters on Monday if he thought Darnold was an NFL-caliber quarterback.

He used the occasion to criticize a football culture that he thinks pushes players to the NFL before they are ready. In a rambling, two-and-a-half-minute response, typical of Leach’s news conference body of work, Leach called the idea that 18-year-olds could play in the NFL “laughable.”

“You know, there’s a point in the NFL where the brutality of the game is such that you don’t just come out of Molly Putz High School and wander in there and say here I am because I can run the 40 fast,” Leach said. “They’ll blow his little [butt] up so fast.”

But Leach wasn’t talking specifically about Darnold, who is 20. So is he an NFL player?

“Oh I think he could be,” Leach said. “I don’t think he is today.”

Quick hits

The transfer of tight end Cary Angeline, initially announced by USC on Sunday, was due to Angeline’s desire to be closer to home in Pennsylvania and to have more of an opportunity to play, Helton said. “Unbelievable student and person,” Helton said. “Wish him nothing but the best.” … Cornerback Jack Jones was named the Pac-12 defensive player of the week. He intercepted two passes against California. … Running back Aca’Cedric Ware also missed practice with an unspecified injury. ... USC’s Oct. 7 game against Oregon State has been scheduled for 1 p.m. and will air on the Pac-12 Networks, the school announced Monday.

