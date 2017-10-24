USC's offensive line coach has more questions than answers for poor play at Notre Dame

USC’s failure to generate a consistent running game last week at Notre Dame, and coach Clay Helton’s assertion that USC lost the physical battle to the Fighting Irish, wrenched open questions about the Trojans’ offensive line.

Trojans offensive line coach Neil Callaway provided no answers.

Two reporters approached Callaway after Tuesday’s practice to inquire why USC’s offensive line didn’t produce consistently against Notre Dame.

"Who said we didn't?" Callaway said.

There were linemen who got beaten up front.

"And that's your opinion, right?" Callaway said.

It's on the game tape.

"You answered the question,” Callaway said. “You answer it. You answer it then."

So do you think the line has been playing well?

"I didn't say that,” Callaway said.

Helton said they lost the physical battle. Why do you think that hasn't been the case?

"All right, let's call this thing off,” he said, patting the reporters on the shoulders and walking off the field. “All right. We'll see y'all."

USC’s offensive line has regressed from last season, Callaway’s first at USC. The running game has averaged a half-yard less (4.7) per attempt. The line has allowed 15 sacks — already three more than all of last season.

Callaway’s reticence left it to USC’s players to answer for the step backward. Center Nico Falah suggested the line, which has been beset by injuries, has been a victim of youth.

"Notre Dame's a really good defensive line,” Falah said. “We're a really good offensive line. We had some young guys in there, Andrew Vorhees, Austin Jackson. It's a really big stage to go in. They're going to have their freshman hiccups. That's expected."

Helton reiterated that the line wasn’t missing assignments or making mental mistakes.

"We lost our one-on-one battles," he said on Tuesday. "That's about as simple as I can make it."

One nagging question this season is why. The same USC offensive line dominated Stanford for 307 rushing yards earlier in the season. Left tackle Toa Lobendahn explained that the line’s troubles were fixable.

“Getting beat physically is easier to fix than them doing the wrong assignment,” he said.

Helton said the physical problems often stemmed from technique issues, such as the helmet placement, a misstep or failing to get low enough.

“Like I told them in our team meeting, it's little things that I thought added up to physical beats,” Helton said. “And we've got to get those little things right."

Earlier, Callaway declined to say if he believed USC’s problems were more physical than mental, as Helton asserted.

"Since he said that, you probably ought to ask him that, all right?" Callaway said.

He was asked what issues he did see.

"We've just got to play as an offense together, be in sync and do things the right way,” Callaway said.

He was asked why USC’s isn’t in sync.

"That's a coach Tee [Martin] question,” he said. “He's the coordinator, OK?"

Playing time complaint

The father of sophomore receiver Michael Pittman Jr. tweeted Tuesday that he has “lost all my patience with the staff and their handling of my son.”

Michael Pittman Sr.’s outburst began Monday, when he posted a highlight video of his son, in what he called a reminder to USC’s coaches of his son’s potential. Pittman Sr. later tweeted, “if Michael Jr wants to transfer at the end of the year then believe me that's what he'll do.”

Pittman Jr. pushed for playing time in training camp but suffered a high ankle sprain that held him out of USC’s first three games. Since then, he has three receptions for 41 yards.

Helton said the coaching staff met with several players, including Pittman Jr., on Monday, and Pittman Jr. played down the issue after Tuesday’s practice, attributing his lack of playing time to the injury.

"They just wanted to check with me and make sure that everything was good,” Pittman Jr. said. “And I just told them that everything was great.”

He said that his father, who played 11 seasons in the NFL, is usually a private person. He and Helton both said they hadn’t seen the tweets.

“That's the good thing about Twitter: You can say whatever you want and everybody could see,” Pittman Jr. said. “Or the bad thing."

Quick hits

An MRI revealed a sprained medial collateral ligament in cornerback Iman Marshall’s left knee, and he is doubtful for Saturday’s game at Arizona State. ... Running back Stephen Carr returned to limited action in practice after missing the past three games with a foot injury. Helton said a return for Saturday is possible … Porter Gustin did light running Tuesday as he rehabilitates a fractured right big toe and a right biceps tear. ... Defensive tackle Josh Fatu remains in concussion protocol but Helton did not rule out a return this week. ... Receiver Stephen Mitchell Jr. did not practice because of a shoulder injury.

