USC's Sam Darnold gets fewer opportunities against Stanford

Sam Darnold jogged out to the field during the fourth quarter of USC’s game against Stanford on Saturday. USC had just attempted a fourth-down try, in the red zone. Had it been successful, Darnold was ready to assume his role as the red-zone quarterback.

It came up short. Darnold unclipped his helmet and jogged off.

Darnold did not appear in USC’s 27-10 loss to Stanford until late in the fourth quarter, when USC was down 17 points. USC had the ball in the red zone just once. The Trojans opted for a quick tempo and kept the starter, Max Browne, in the game.

The lack of red-zone opportunities made Saturday a departure from USC’s strategy in the first two games, when the Trojans used Darnold liberally throughout the game.

“That's how we practice out here,” Coach Clay Helton said during the week. “Six reps for one guy, four with the other. Knowing that when it’s your opportunity, make the most of it.”

Darnold finished five for seven for 45 yards and an interception.

Browne threw for 191 yards, completing 18 of 28 passes.

Scott’s thoughts

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said several conference schools have approached him to discuss playing a football game in China. That’s included USC, he said.

Scott cautioned that basketball is a better cultural fit in China than football. He said any football game there wouldn’t take place for years.

“I’ve actually been tapping the brakes on it a little bit,” Scott said during halftime of Saturday’s game.

Scott also said that he hasn’t received much negative feedback after USC’s 11 a.m. kickoff against Utah State last week. The conference has experimented with the unusually early start time to reduce the number of late-night games it must schedule.

“I think fans understand,” Scott said.

False starts

Stanford Stadium has a capacity of 50,000. When it is full, it is seldom ear-splittingly loud. It was less than full on Saturday.

Still, the Trojans were whistled for six false-start penalties, four in the first quarter alone.

In that quarter, USC outgained Stanford and averaged 7.6 yards per play. But Stanford led, largely thanks to the penalties.

Failure to launch

In its first two games, USC had just five plays for 20 yards or more — three passes and two runs.

USC managed three against Stanford — two passes to tight end Tyler Petite and one to receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Not much JuJu

Smith-Schuster had another quiet evening. He finished with three receptions for 34 yards.

Browne did not target him very frequently, but Smith-Schuster did have opportunities. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Browne lobbed a would-be 27-yard touchdown pass to Smith-Schuster, who could not make a one-handed catch, after a defender appeared to be holding his free arm.

Quick hits

Defensive tackle Noah Jefferson (shoulder sprain) did not play. … Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson made his first interception of the season, and the second of his career.

