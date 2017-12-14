USC's walk-on kicker and punter earn scholarships for 2018 season

Among all the USC football players who received awards at the team’s banquet on Wednesday night, kicker Chase McGrath and punter Reid Budrovich might have been the biggest winners.

The walk-ons got the unexpected news they will receive scholarships beginning next season. Coach Clay Helton told them in front of the team after announcing they were the season’s most-valuable nonscholarship players.

McGrath made a splash when he won the starting job in the fall and kicked a 43-yard field goal to defeat Texas in double-overtime. He followed that with three field goals against California and two against Washington State.

Though he was battling an injury late in season, the freshman from Newport Beach made 12 of 16 attempts.

The possibility of him receiving a scholarship had become a recurring topic of discussion around the Trojan program.

Budrovich, a redshirt junior, averaged 42.5 yards.

CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 43-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams dropped to 9-4, the Eagles clinched the NFC East at 11-2. The Times' Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 43-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams dropped to 9-4, the Eagles clinched the NFC East at 11-2. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 43-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams dropped to 9-4, the Eagles clinched the NFC East at 11-2. The Times' Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 43-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams dropped to 9-4, the Eagles clinched the NFC East at 11-2. CAPTION Hear from head coach Anthony Lynn and quarterback Philip Rivers after the Chargers beat the Redskins, 30-13, at the StubHub Center. Hear from head coach Anthony Lynn and quarterback Philip Rivers after the Chargers beat the Redskins, 30-13, at the StubHub Center. CAPTION Sammy Watkins could face his older brother, Jaylen, when the Rams and Eagles play Sunday at the Coliseum. Watkins describes the competitive nature between them growing up. Sammy Watkins could face his older brother, Jaylen, when the Rams and Eagles play Sunday at the Coliseum. Watkins describes the competitive nature between them growing up. CAPTION Rams punter Johnny Hekker and his wife, Makayla, took it upon themselves to buy and deliver supplies to those affected by the Thomas fire in Ventura County. Rams punter Johnny Hekker and his wife, Makayla, took it upon themselves to buy and deliver supplies to those affected by the Thomas fire in Ventura County. CAPTION U-T fantasy guru Eddie Brown has the latest on who to add and drop this week. U-T fantasy guru Eddie Brown has the latest on who to add and drop this week.

david.wharton@latimes.com

Follow @LAtimesWharton on Twitter