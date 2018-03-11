It was a record-shattering day for Michael Norman, USC

Michael Norman of USC set a world record in the 400 meters, then helped the 1,600-meter relay team break its own record Saturday during the NCAA indoor track and field championships at College Station, Texas.
With a time of 44.52 in the 400 meters, Norman beat the 2008 record of Florida's Kerron Clement by 0.05 seconds. Rai Benjamin, who also was part of the Trojans' relay team, took third in the 200 meters earlier in the day. USC's men finished second overall in the championships, behind Florida.
Kendall Ellis had a similar feat for the USC women. She set a U.S. record in the 400 meters, then helped the women's team take first place in the 1,600-meter relay. Anna Cockrell, who also was part of the Trojans' relay team, finished second in the 60-meter hurdles.
Other winners included USC's Randall Cunningham (first in men's high jump) and UCLA's Jessie Maduka (third in women's triple jump).