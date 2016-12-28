USC opens Pac-12 play with a win at Oregon State

Chimezie Metu had 19 points and eight rebounds and No. 22 USC stayed undefeated with a 70-63 victory over Oregon State on Wednesday night in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

Jordan McLaughlin contributed 10 points, eight rebounds and four steals while Jonah Mathews added 10 points for the Trojans (14-0).

Stephen Thompson Jr. scored a career-high 24 points and Drew Eubanks finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Beavers (4-10).

USC went on a 13-0 run about midway through the first half to take a 24-9 lead. Oregon State was held scoreless for nearly five minutes during the surge.

The Trojans led 34-17 at halftime.

USC led by double digits most of the second half, but Oregon State was able to cut the deficit to six points in the final minute on a layup by Eubanks.