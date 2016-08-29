USC suspends linebacker Osa Masina for season-opener against Alabama

USC has suspended linebacker Osa Masina for the team’s season-opening game against Alabama on Saturday for a violation of team rules, Coach Clay Helton announced on the Trojans Live radio show.

Helton did not specify which rules Masina violated. Masina will not travel with the team.

Masina, a linebacker from Salt Lake City, took repetitions as the starter during spring practice and battled for the starting role with Michael Hutchings during training camp.

But Hutchings practiced more with the first team and won the job when USC released its depth chart.

When active, he will likely see time as a reserve. As a freshman last season, he had 25 tackles and a fumble return for a touchdown over 12 games. The two games he did not appear in he missed with a hamstring injury.

Masina is the second USC player to be suspended for the first game. Cornerback Isaiah Langley was also suspended after being arrested in May.

zach.helfand@latimes.com

Twitter: @zhelfand