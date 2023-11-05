Advertisement
USC Sports

USC fires defensive coordinator Alex Grinch following loss to Washington

USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch jogs on the sideline during a game.
USC fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch less than 24 hours after the team’s 52-42 loss to Washington at the Coliseum on Saturday night.
(Brian Rothmuller / Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)
Ryan Kartje.
By Ryan Kartje
Staff WriterFollow
USC fired embattled defensive coordinator Alex Grinch on Sunday, less than 24 hours after the Trojans’ 52-42 loss to Washington, the team’s third loss of the season.

The school released the following statement:

“USC Head Football Coach Lincoln Riley announced today (Nov. 5) that Defensive Coordinator Alex Grinch has been relieved of his duties. Defensive Line Coach Shaun Nua and Inside Linebackers Coach/Associate Head Coach for Defense Brian Odom will serve as interim co-defensive coordinators for the remainder of the season. Additionally, Defensive Analyst Taylor Mays has been elevated to an on-field assistant coach and will work with the safeties.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Ryan Kartje

Ryan Kartje is the USC beat writer at the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after six years with the Southern California News Group. A Michigan native and University of Michigan graduate, Kartje previously wrote for Fox Sports Wisconsin and the Bloomington (Ind.) Herald-Times.

