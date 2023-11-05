USC fires defensive coordinator Alex Grinch following loss to Washington
USC fired embattled defensive coordinator Alex Grinch on Sunday, less than 24 hours after the Trojans’ 52-42 loss to Washington, the team’s third loss of the season.
The school released the following statement:
“USC Head Football Coach Lincoln Riley announced today (Nov. 5) that Defensive Coordinator Alex Grinch has been relieved of his duties. Defensive Line Coach Shaun Nua and Inside Linebackers Coach/Associate Head Coach for Defense Brian Odom will serve as interim co-defensive coordinators for the remainder of the season. Additionally, Defensive Analyst Taylor Mays has been elevated to an on-field assistant coach and will work with the safeties.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
