USC scrimmage provides little work for quarterbacks as focus turns to run game

As it turned out, Saturday was never going to be a decision day. USC’s offensive coaches called a run-heavy set of plays that featured more work for walk-ons Quincy Jountti and Ben Easington than Stephen Carr and Aca’Cedric Ware. On both sides of the ball, the Trojans trotted out a lot of names that the casual fans likely won’t know for a few years. The pass plays were mostly quick reads and screens. Unlike last week, USC did not give the quarterbacks a two-minute drill to end the scrimmage because the Trojans ran out of healthy offensive tackles. There simply wasn’t much to see.