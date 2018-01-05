USC's Ronald Jones II declares for NFL draft

Junior tailback Ronald Jones II became the second USC football star to leave school early, announcing Friday that he will declare for April’s NFL draft.

Jones’ departure comes two days after quarterback Sam Darnold said he would join the professional ranks.

Jones, 20, leaves USC as the fifth-leading rusher in school history with 3,619 yards on 591 carries, a 6.1-yard average. He had 14 100-yard rushing games and scored at least one touchdown in 19 of his final 20 games.

“After much thought and prayer, I have decided to forgo my final year of eligibility to pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL,” Jones said in a statement in which he went on to thank family, friends and the USC coaching staff.

“Because of the prayers, love and support of so many people, I feel I am genuinely ready for the challenges and successes of the NFL,” he said.

Jones, who was named to the Pro Football Focus All-American first team and All-Pac-12 team, rushed for 1,550 yards this fall, the eighth-best total in the country. His 19 rushing touchdowns ranked fifth-best.

The 6-foot, 200-pound speedster, who ran 100 meters in 10.37 seconds as a Texas high schooler, has been projected as a likely second-round selection in the NFL draft.

Jones’ departure leaves USC thin at the tailback position. Stephen Carr, a true freshman in 2017, is the leading returning rusher, having run for 363 yards on 65 carries. Redshirt freshman Vavae Malepai and junior Aca’cedric Ware were the only other players who had more than seven carries.

Jones is unlikely to be the last USC player to give up his final season of eligibility. Wide receiver Deontay Burnett, linebacker Cameron Smith, defensive lineman Rasheem Green and all-conference tackle Toa Lobendahn are all reportedly considering turning pro as well.

Players have until Jan. 15 to declare for the draft.

