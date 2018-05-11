Former USC linebacker Jabari Ruffin charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon

Ruffin, ranked as one of the nation's top 150 recruits coming out of Downey High, ran into trouble at USC as a redshirt senior in 2016. After the groin-stomp of Alabama's Minkah Fitzpatrick during a game in September, USC coach Clay Helton suspended Ruffin for the first half of the following game against Utah State. Ruffin returned to the field but was dismissed from the team in October 2016 for an unspecified "student conduct" issue.