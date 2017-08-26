Our 2017 Pets issue

The chief executive of Petcube, a company that makes interactive pet cameras, is betting that in five years, half of the country’s pet population will be Internet-connected to their owners via cameras, smart collars or other wearable tech.

“People love their pets like they love their kids,” Yaroslav Azhnyuk said. “Our research shows that people who have pets want to be very connected with them, because they love them unconditionally.”

Azhnyuk expects the pet tech market to grow in three main categories: cameras, trackers and feeders.

Here are just a few of the fun tech gadgets you can get for your pet: