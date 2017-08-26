Our 2017 Pets issue

Are you into goat yoga? Tortoises? Cats or dogs? Whatever your pet preference, we've got the latest news on pets from Los Angeles Times staff and contributors, including:
- How our pets do more than just greet us at the door: They help make us human
- Of course we have cute photos + videos!
- Tips for turning your pet into an Instagram star
- The most popular names for puppies and kitties
- A look at what the most fashionable L.A. pets are wearing these days
- If you have ideas for future pet stories, email us at Home@latimes.com and let us know: We may include your ideas in future stories.
Three great L.A. chefs and what they feed their dogs and cats
|Jenn Harris
Picadillo with sweet potato, squash and braised venison, Japanese rice cakes, roasted chicken. This is what you eat if you’re an L.A. dog or cat and your owner happens to be one of the best chefs in the city.
You won't believe the cool tech stuff we found for you and your pet
|Alexa D'Angelo
The chief executive of Petcube, a company that makes interactive pet cameras, is betting that in five years, half of the country’s pet population will be Internet-connected to their owners via cameras, smart collars or other wearable tech.
“People love their pets like they love their kids,” Yaroslav Azhnyuk said. “Our research shows that people who have pets want to be very connected with them, because they love them unconditionally.”
Azhnyuk expects the pet tech market to grow in three main categories: cameras, trackers and feeders.
Here are just a few of the fun tech gadgets you can get for your pet:
Reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump's latest L.A. venture is simply for the dogs
|Marques Harper
With its bright pink exterior and white picket fence, the Vanderpump Dog Rescue Center, one of entrepreneur and reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump’s latest ventures, is hard to miss, especially if the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” costar and her husband’s white Rolls-Royce is parked out front.
Lights! Cameras! Sit! Stay! The life of dog groomer and videographer Jess Rona
|Agatha French
Not just anyone is on a first-name basis with Katy Perry, but even fewer are on a first-name basis with her dog. “Nugget!” L.A. groomer, comedian and director Jess Rona said with affection. “I groomed her yesterday.”
Rona shot to insta-fame with her Instagram account @jessronagrooming, an ingenious feed that transforms her stylishly groomed dogs into movie stars — literally.
Dogs of all breeds become the stars of their own music videos, set to a soundtrack of pop and indie rock songs and filmed in slow motion, a fan blowing their freshly fluffed fur just like a model’s hair on a fashion shoot.
The videos are hypnotic — and hilarious, a testament to Rona’s talents as a longtime dog groomer and improv comic.
Life in L.A. with a miniature pot-bellied pig
|Marques Harper
This spring, Hollywood stylist Tara Swennen drove to LAX to pick up her new family member. The Studio City resident wasn’t meeting a person, however. She went to greet her weeks-old miniature pot-bellied pig.
“She came from Idaho,” Swennen said at her home recently as her pig and her pug, Pepper, played in the yard. “I really didn’t know what to expect. … It’s just like having a dog.”
And what’s this pig’s name? Sprinkles, named after the cupcake brand.
How to make your pet Instagram-famous – and make money from it
|Jessica Roy
There are all kinds of jobs today that wouldn't be possible without social media. One surprisingly lucrative gig: posting pet photos on Instagram.
If your pet can perform on video, that’s worth even more, especially if you make the leap to booking TV commercials.
It takes more than just a cute pet and a smartphone. To find out how to make your pet Insta-famous, we consulted the experts, including Geordi La Corgi, above: @LAcorgi has more than 238,000 followers on Instagram.
Who wants to go for a ride?! Great hikes for you and your dog
|Rene Lynch
Here’s one way that dogs have a leg up on cats: Lucky dogs get to go hiking.
Los Angeles and Southern California are rich with hiking trails and walks that welcome well-behaved dogs on leashes, as long as they are leading well-behaved owners who will pick up after them, if you know what we mean.
If you’re heading out with a pet, make sure to bring plenty of water for both of you, plus a drinking bowl. Try to avoid the hottest part of the day (remember, your dog is wearing a fur coat!). Don’t push your dog beyond its limits. Consider doggie hiking boots, especially if you’ll be traversing hot pavement or rocky terrain that can be tough on tender paw pads.
And remember those plastic bags.
Here are some of our favorite hikes -- most of them dog-friendly -- as recommended by our in-house expert, Charles Fleming, who writes a monthly walking and hiking column that appears in our Saturday section. You’ll find detailed maps and hiking directions for them all at latimes.com/lawalks:
What's your favorite animal film? Here are some of ours:
|Susan King
If you want get your boo hoo on with a feel-good movie, watch "Megan Leavey." (It doesn't come out on DVD until next month, but it's already in our Amazon basket.)
It got us thinking about our favorite pet movies. Here are just a few we love, love, love...
And if we overlooked yours, tell us! We may use it in a future story.
How tech is working to take your pet from 'lost' to 'found'
|Alexa D'Angelo
It’s a given that your pet has a chip designed to reunite you with your furry friend in case he or she goes missing. But sometimes that isn’t enough — such as if your pet goes missing in the middle of the night.
That’s where new pet technology comes in.
Here are some ways to keep your pets safe:
Unique ways to memorialize a beloved pet
|Alice Short
Sometimes the experience of grief can be assuaged by the mourning process.
And that's where memorials — photos, paintings, tiled stones, cremation jewelry — come in.
They're a very public acknowledgment of loss, objects that convey your sadness even if you are silent.
Here are a few examples we found of ways to memorialize a beloved pet:
Your embarassing pets stories...
|Jessica Roy
Pets are so special. And sometimes, so embarrassing.
For our Pets Issue, we asked our readers to share their most embarrassing pet stories. And you delivered. Here are our favorites.
Get ready to pounce! Our favorite toys for your favorite pets
|Alice Short
If you're looking for a little pet diversion, we've got suggestions:
Bow wow wow! Great dog bakeries around L.A.
|Amy Scattergood
Dog treats have come a long way from those boxes of desiccated bone-shaped crackers stacked in the pet food aisles of grocery stores. These days, your local bakery might have a tray of dog cookies displayed next to the kouign-amann and caneles, and the pet shop down the street is likely to carry organic, gluten-free meals made in-house, resembling a farm-to-table bistro more than a feed store.
Some pet shops have taken this even further, opening dog bakeries inside their stores, with elaborate pastry cases, even dedicated pastry chefs. This is a lot of fun for dog lovers who appreciate the artistry of a good pastry kitchen, and of course an awful lot of fun for your dog.
Want to help a military dog after watching 'Megan Leavey'? Here's what you need to know
|Adam Tschorn
If the movie “Megan Leavey” made you ponder giving a forever home to a four-legged hero, the good news is that there are programs in place to make that happen. But when it comes to military working dogs, the adoption process is, well, a whole different animal from simply popping by the pound and picking one up.
Don't look now, but there's a goat on your back!
|Agatha French
File this under workouts you can’t believe are an actual thing.
Goat yoga, which is yoga practiced in the presence of — and in tandem with — live goats, is the latest exercise craze to capture the imaginations and Instagram feeds of Angelenos.
Gizelle was there to help me grow up — and help me keep going
|Lauren Fern Watt
Author Lauren Fern Watt wrote one of the most memorable animal books of 2017: "Gizelle's Bucket List: My Life With a Very Large Dog." For our special Pets section, Watt shares what made Gizelle so special:
On the line next to Roommate, I wanted to write “Gizelle," but as my eyes scanned the rental application for my new New York apartment, I realized that there was a separate section to be completed for “Pets.” I guess that’s what she is, I conceded, writing her name in the box before moving on to the next question about her, which was: Weight.
Uh-oh.
There was nothing practical about it. I was 23 and moving to Manhattan from my hometown of Nashville with a dog the size of a small pony. As a first-time renter, I didn’t have much to put under “Proof of Income.” There were no commas in my most recent bank statements. My parents were in the middle of a divorce. I didn’t have a real job or a couch or a clue. I did, however, have Gizelle, a 160-pound English mastiff.
Sorry, but tomato juice is useless when your pet gets skunked
|Lisa Boone
Veterinarian Gary Ryder says it’s one of the most common phone calls he receives at his emergency room practice: What do you do when your pet gets sprayed by a skunk?
Before offering advice, Ryder first wants to dispel the myth that a tomato juice cocktail will remove the awful smell. “They don't work very well,” Ryder said of the cans of cocktail juice. “And then you end up with a dog that smells like skunks and tomato soup.”
Take a look at what the most fashionable pets are wearing these days
|Tara Paniogue
Los Angeles is home to some of the most stylish people in the world, and their animals are not far behind.
Americans spent $66.75 billion on their pets in 2016, and they are expected to spend more this year, according to the American Pet Products Assn. And just over $14 billion was spent on pet wearables last year, a category that includes collars, leashes, and apparel, showing that people are willing to spend a pretty penny on their pets.
Here's a look at what some of the most fashionable pets are wearing these days:
She says her chickens are beloved pets — just like the family dog
|Lisa Boone
More than 1% of all U.S. households now raise chickens.
But urban chicken flocks are expected to increase by about 400% by 2019.
And those urban chicken tenders have questions. That's where backyard chicken expert and blogger Kathy Shea Mormino comes in. She is known to her fans as the Chicken Chick and has a new book, “The Chicken Chick’s Guide to Backyard Chickens: Simple Steps for Healthy, Happy Hens.”
The trick, she says, is keeping it simple. The payoff? You'll come to love your chickens like the family dog. (Or cat.)
The 10 most popular kitten names
|Rene Lynch
Over half of all cats — 52% — have human names, and that trend is on the rise, according to Rover.com, a pet-sitting website. Proof, perhaps, that we truly do consider our pets as children. (As if you had any doubt ...) The veterinary website VetStreet.com analyzed the names given to 505,270 kittens born in 2016 and documented these trends:
Top 5 female kitten names
1. Luna
2. Bella
3. Lucy
4. Kitty
5. Chloe
Top 5 male kitten names
1. Oliver
2. Milo
3. Leo
4. Max
5. Charlie