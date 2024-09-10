Pasadena dog owners beware: Someone is leaving food on the street that could kill your pet

Los Angeles County officials are asking the Pasadena community for help identifying a person who has been leaving foods that are poisonous to dogs near a canine boarding and daycare facility.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger called on Pasadena residents who live or work near Foothill Boulevard to look out for a person who is leaving grapes and chocolate alongside rice or noodles to entice dogs by Dogtopia of East Pasadena.

Grapes and chocolate are poisonous foods for dogs, according to the Humane Society of the United States.

Advertisement

In a news release Barger said the unidentified person needs to be stopped because “animal cruelty should never be tolerated.”

“I am outraged that someone is going out of their way to hurt dogs and their unsuspecting owners who are just enjoying a trot down Foothill Boulevard,” Barger said.

California Abandoned German shepherd found in Malibu with mouth zip-tied shut On July 3, two hikers found a dog near Malibu Creek Canyon with a zip tie around his mouth and another around his neck.

In a video shared by the boarding facility, a person can be seen crouching by a dirt patch on the street corner in front of Dogtopia and putting something on the ground — the corner is shaded and it’s unclear what the person is doing.

Advertisement

Jacks Vasquez said the act captured by her business’ surveillance camera is just one incident. Someone has been leaving grapes and chocolate M&Ms at various spots along a 1.5-mile stretch of Foothill Boulevard for several months now, according to a news release.

“I’m sick to my stomach knowing that someone is doing this in broad daylight,” Vasquez said.

The person is leaving food in walkways on Foothill Boulevard between Sierra Madre and Rosemead Boulevards.

Advertisement

Vasquez, who has been in the animal care and veterinary field for over a decade, said “consuming even the smallest amount of grapes can be lethal” to dogs. Chocolate, she added, can make dogs very sick “and result in thousands of dollars in veterinary bills.”

“I’ve been warning customers but am worried the word won’t get out to the community at large,” she said.

Pasadena police officials said reports of any suspicious activity related to the incident can be directed to the police department.

“Any actual and reported cruelty to animals will be taken very seriously and with assertive enforcement,” said Gene Harris, Pasadena police chief.

Anyone with information should contact the Pasadena Police Department at (626) 744-4501 or go to cityofpasadena.net/police and click on the “Report A Crime” link.