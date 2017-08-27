California Life & Style

Our 2017 Pets issue

Are you into goat yoga? Tortoises? Cats or dogs? Whatever your pet preference, we've got the latest news on pets from Los Angeles Times staff and contributors, including:

  • How our pets do more than just greet us at the door: They help make us human
  • Of course we have cute photos + videos!
  • Tips for turning your pet into an Instagram star
  • The most popular names for puppies and kitties
  • A look at what the most fashionable L.A. pets are wearing these days
  • If you have ideas for future pet stories, email us at Home@latimes.com and let us know: We may include your ideas in future stories.

Who rescued whom?: Actress and animal rescuer Kaley Cuoco on the pit bull that changed her life

Emily Mae Czachor
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
“The Big Bang Theory” actress  Kaley Cuoco tells us about the animal that changed her life, and led her into rescue work. 

Read more

