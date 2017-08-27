Inside a spotless neonatal unit, newborn kittens are survivors of a larger battle being waged in the No-Kill Los Angeles movement.

Led by Best Friends Animal Society, and partnering with local shelters, a passionate coalition of animal welfare groups is seeking to transform L.A. into a city where no homeless pet has to die — by year’s end.

And more volunteers are needed.

“We are absolutely committed to changing the landscape, to educate and inspire the public and to create chances for each animal,” says Marc Peralta, executive director of Best Friends in Los Angeles.