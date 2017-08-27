Are you into goat yoga? Tortoises? Cats or dogs? Whatever your pet preference, we've got the latest news on pets from Los Angeles Times staff and contributors, including:
- How our pets do more than just greet us at the door: They help make us human
- Of course we have cute photos + videos!
- Tips for turning your pet into an Instagram star
- The most popular names for puppies and kitties
- A look at what the most fashionable L.A. pets are wearing these days
With luck and many volunteers, L.A. city shelters on track to reach no-kill status
|Anh Do
Inside a spotless neonatal unit, newborn kittens are survivors of a larger battle being waged in the No-Kill Los Angeles movement.
Led by Best Friends Animal Society, and partnering with local shelters, a passionate coalition of animal welfare groups is seeking to transform L.A. into a city where no homeless pet has to die — by year’s end.
And more volunteers are needed.
“We are absolutely committed to changing the landscape, to educate and inspire the public and to create chances for each animal,” says Marc Peralta, executive director of Best Friends in Los Angeles.