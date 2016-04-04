Obesity Research

If you dread the prospect of hauling your lazy rear end to the gym more often in 2017, new research suggests the extra weight you’ve been carrying around may be to blame.

That may sound obvious. But the relationship between excess weight and inactivity is anything but. Behind the twin epithets “fat and lazy” lie some unkind — and unclear — beliefs about whether inactivity leads to weight gain or whether weight gain leads to inactivity.

A new study offers evidence that diet-induced obesity alters the brain’s functioning in ways that suppress the...