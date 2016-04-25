BUSINESS
Obesity Research
The mortality rate due to cancer is falling nationwide, but worrisome pockets of deadly malignancy persist — and in some places have worsened — in regions throughout the country, according to the first-ever county-by-county analysis of cancer deaths across the United States.

The death rate attributed to various types of cancer declined 20% between 1980 and 2014, according to research published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Assn. During that time, the number of cancer deaths per 100,000 Americans dropped from 240.2 in 1980 to 192 in...

The mortality rate due to cancer is falling nationwide, but worrisome pockets of deadly malignancy persist — and in some places have worsened — in regions throughout the country, according to the first-ever county-by-county analysis of...
If you dread the prospect of hauling your lazy rear end to the gym more often in 2017, new research suggests the extra weight you’ve been carrying around may be to blame. That may sound obvious. But the relationship between excess weight and inactivity...
For those who have lost the same 10, 20 or 50 pounds not once but many times over, new research may help explain why yo-yo dieters so often fail to maintain their hard-won weight loss.  The community of microorganisms that...
A new estimate of the health impact of soda taxes in Mexico sheds some light on what’s at stake in ballot measures coming to a vote in three Bay Area cities and Boulder, Colo. next week. In cases of heart disease and diabetes averted, the model suggests...
The fight against childhood obesity should begin in doctors’ offices with routine weight screening for all kids ages 6 and up, according to fresh advice from health experts. Draft guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force</
One hundred percent. That is the probability that a published study that finds no link between sugar-sweetened beverage consumption and poorer metabolic health was underwritten by the makers of sugar-sweetened beverages, or authored by researchers with...
If you have kids or teenagers at home, chances are you have a complicated relationship with screens. On one hand, you know that capturing monsters in Pokemon Go or taking a portal to the Nether in Minecraft is...
The World Health Organization is backing a controversial remedy to reverse the global rise in obesity and type 2 diabetes — a 20% to 50% soda tax. The recommended tax should not be limited to soda, the WHO said Tuesday. It should apply to all...
The sugar industry began funding research that cast doubt on sugar's role in heart disease — in part by pointing the finger at fat — as early as the 1960s, according to an analysis of newly uncovered documents. The analysis published Monday in the...
Your very first moments of life can influence your risk of obesity for years, a new study shows. Babies delivered via caesarean section were 15% more likely to be obese as kids, teens and young adults than were babies who made the trip through the...
Over the holiday weekend, many Americans enjoyed the tastes of freedom: hot dogs and hamburgers fresh off the grill; corn dripping with melted butter; potatoes flash-fried in oil, smothered in mayonnaise, covered with salt. At parades,...
The Food and Drug Administration recently unveiled significant changes to nutritional labels. After a hard-fought battle, the new labels will give consumers greater insight into how much added sugar is hidden in the food we eat.  Calories will be...
In the diet-medication sweepstakes, we have a winner. While all five drugs approved by the Food & Drug Administration for weight loss best a placebo in helping patients lose weight, a drug known commercially as Qsymia — a combination of...
How do government agencies, private foundations, industry groups and professional societies squander hundreds of millions of dollars? By trying to fight America’s obesity epidemic. Two new studies show that the best efforts of all these players – as well...
In research that may point the way to new treatments for Type 2 diabetes, obese and diabetic mice who got a single shot of a growth-promoting peptide directly into their brains experienced lasting remission from the metabolic disorder without any...
In addition to protecting hearts, preserving memory and lifting moods, exercise is a powerful cancer-preventive, says new research. Physical activity worked to drive down rates of a broad array of cancers even among smokers, former smokers, and the...
Dieting doesn't cure obesity. That's not news, although it was reconfirmed last week in a particularly mediagenic fashion in a study published by National Institutes of Health researchers. The researchers followed contestants from the “The Biggest...
Published in Los Angeles Times on May 11, 2016 — Print headline: "How to fight fat - with a better study - The dismal implications of `Biggest Loser' weight gain could be all wrong."
Could diet soda be fueling the rise of childhood obesity? A new study of more than 3,000 Canadian children and their mothers finds a strong link between the amount of artificially sweetened beverages the women drank during pregnancy and the body mass...
For the dwindling few of us who don't actually need to lose weight, the idea of slashing food intake in a bid to extend our healthy life span isn't universally appealing. Hedonists the world over, in fact, have denounced the...
A handful of preliminary studies in recent years has raised hopes the epidemic of U.S. child obesity has stabilized or reversed. But new research finds continued growth in our kids' girth, suggesting that self-congratulation would be premature. Among...
