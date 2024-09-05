How parents and caregivers can evaluate the research on MERT and other potential treatments

Firsthand accounts of a therapy’s life-changing effects can be powerfully compelling. But such stories alone can’t indicate how effective a treatment will be for anyone else, autism experts said.

“Be wary of therapies that are sold to you with testimonials. If you go to a clinic website and they have dozens of quotes from parents saying ‘This changed my child’s life in XYZ ways,’ that isn’t the same as evidence,” said Zoe Gross of the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, a nonprofit group run by and for autistic adults. “If the main way something’s advertised is through testimonials, it may be because there isn’t research, or what research was done showed it wasn’t effective.”

Without accompanying data, there is no way to know whether any patient’s experience with a treatment is typical or an outlier. A therapy could have only a 1% success rate, Gross said, and still yield dozens of positive outcomes once thousands of people have tried it.

Former patient stories can be a starting point for an exploration of whether a therapy is right for someone, doctors said, but the exploration shouldn’t end there.

“There’s an old saying in medicine,” said Dr. Andrew Leuchter , director of UCLA’s TMS Clinical and Research Service. “The plural of anecdote is not data.”