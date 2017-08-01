New casino card lets players earn rewards on three cruise lines

Cruisers who love to hit the ship's casino — and count on scoring rewards when they do — might hit pay dirt with a new program called Casinos at Sea.

The payoff: Players can earn and consolidate rewards on any one of three lines: Norwegian Cruise Line, Regent Seven Seas and Oceania Cruises.

Rewards may be cashed in for stateroom and suite discounts as well as free play and onboard credit on any ship in the three fleets.

That means that if you're bored with the casino you've been playing at, you can choose from 24 different casinos across the fleets — and try 4,000 games.

Cruise line officials say it also means there are many more itineraries open to members to cash in their rewards, plus additional amenities and a larger array of on-board restaurants.

How do you sign up for the new program?

You can do it on board any Norwegian, Oceania or Regent Seven Seas ship at the Players Desk. You’ll be issued a new personalized Players Card, which allows you to claim benefits and rewards whenever you play in the casinos on those three lines.

Players progress through five tiers of rewards: Jade, Pearl, Sapphite, Ruby and Elite, which qualify them for nearly 20 benefits and rewards depending on the cruise line.

Beginners start at Jade and after earning 5,000 points make it to the Pearl level. They receive one point for each $5 they spend on reef and video slots, and one point for each $10 they earn on video poker. Table games receive points based on the average bet and other factors.

Points can be used toward charges on the final bill or can be used for a future cruise. Membership is free and players must be at least 18 to join.

Info: Casinos at Sea

