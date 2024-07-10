Las Vegas’ Mirage Hotel & Casino pays out final jackpots before closure

The Mirage Hotel & Casino will shut its doors July 17, 2024, the end of an era for a property credited with helping transform Sin City into an ultra-luxury resort destination.

Loose slots will take on a different meaning in the final week of the landmark Mirage Hotel & Casino.

Before the 34-year-old Las Vegas Strip institution permanently shuts its doors on July 17, the casino is obligated to pay out all progressive jackpots, per Nevada Gaming Commission regulations. That’s a total $1.6 million in prizes in a week’s time.

Mirage personnel confirmed they’re doling out $1.2 million in slots and $400,000 in table games “for the last time” with the payouts being made between July 9 and July 16.

Progressive slot jackpot drawings are scheduled to take place every 30 minutes from 3 to 7 p.m., with $200,000 to be given away from July 9-11, $250,000 from July 12-13 and $100,000 on July 16. Progressive jackpot increases each time the game is played until it is won.

Players must be 21 or older and need to use the Mirage’s Unity card, a players rewards program, while gambling.

Progressive table games that will pay out the winnings are Pai Gow, Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em and Three Card Poker, Let it Ride, Blackjack and Baccarat.

The $400,000 in table game prize money will be given away on Friday and Saturday .

The jackpot dispersal marks one of the Mirage’s final acts, with the last bookings clearing out on Sunday.

In May, owner Hard Rock International announced it was closing on July 17 the jungle-fantasy themed hotel perhaps best known for its exploding 54-foot man-made volcano, magicians Siegfried and Roy, and its white tigers and dolphins.

The Mirage is preparing to be redeveloped into the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Guitar Hotel Las Vegas, with the volcano giving way to a nearly 700-foot guitar-shaped hotel. The project is expected to open in spring 2027. A similar 638-room hotel stands in Hollywood, Fla .

The Mirage’s closure is the second on the Strip this year.

The Tropicana, which opened in 1957, closed its doors in April to make way for a 30,000-seat stadium that is expected to serve as the home of the Oakland A’s.