Celebrity Edge to feature a lounge-restaurant inside a massive glassed-in spiral called Eden

Celebrity Cruises recently revealed one of the wow factors of its Edge class of ships: three stories of glass in a “golden spiral” called Eden. It’s a lounge and dining space that reinvents itself throughout the day.

The spiral is encased in 7,000 square feet of glass on Decks 4 through 6 in the aft section of the ship, a Celebrity news release says. The signature space is designed to be “outward-facing,” connecting passengers with views of the ocean.

At Eden, you may take a yoga class in the morning, hear a sitar player in the afternoon and dine on “a choreographed series of experiential culinary temptations” served by “Edenists” in the evening.

Then there’s the Eden Bar. Bartenders will pluck fresh ingredients to be used in hand-crafted cocktails from the Library of Plants above the bar.

The Edge, which will hold 2,918 passengers, also will feature a new category of suites and a “Magic Carpet” platform that moves up and down the side of the ship, transforming itself from a specialty restaurant to an expanded pool area.

Three sister ships are planned in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The Celebrity Edge will homeport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. On its maiden voyage, it will sail two seven-day Caribbean itineraries (one east, one west) starting Dec. 16, 2018.

